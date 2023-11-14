3 dead, more injured in bus crash in Licking County

At least three people are dead and 15 injured after a semi-trailer reportedly collided with a charter bus carrying students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley schools Tuesday morning. The group was heading to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus when the incident occurred.

Eighteen people were transported to seven local hospitals, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The agency reports five vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus, which is a family-owned company out of Millersburg.

Tuscarawas Valley District Superintendent Derek Varansky posted this message on the district's website and social media:

"Dear Tusky Valley School Community,

"I have devastating and heartbreaking news to report.

Today, a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley students and chaperones on the way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus was involved in a very serious accident.

"We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details. We will share news with you as we are able, including our plans for upcoming school days and events.

"Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days.

"Sincerely,

Dr. Derek Varansky"

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reports the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

"This is our worst nightmare, when we have a bus full of children involved in a crash. Certainly the worst nightmare that families can endure or a school can endure," DeWine said.

In a statement, Pioneer Trails said it is "fully cooperating with the authorities as we work to find the cause of the accident."

The incident occurred on Interstate 70 near State Route 310 in Etna, Ohio, in Licking County. The county's emergency management director, Sean Grady, reported 57 people were onboard the bus at the time of the crash just before 9 a.m. The highway closed in both directions for hours.

This article will be updated.