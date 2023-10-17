The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that Welcome Stadium in Dayton will host the 2024 track and field state tournament.

The track at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University will be removed in May and replaced with a new track that will take several months to complete.

Welcome Stadium previously hosted the state track and field tournament from 1999 to 2003.

"We are fortunate that the timing of these construction projects lined up so that Welcome Stadium was ready to host before Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium was unavailable," OHSAA Executive Director, Doug Ute said.

Dayton Public Schools recently completed a $34 million renovation project at Welcome Stadium — including a new track, football field, press box, concourse, and locker rooms.

"The district and community have invested a lot into the stadium renovation project, and it is rewarding to now be hosting a state tournament as a result of those efforts," Dayton Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said.

The track and field state tournament is scheduled for May 31 and June 1, 2024. The state tournament will return to OSU in 2025 and 2026.