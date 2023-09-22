Streetsboro Stellantis distribution center workers join UAW strike

Workers at 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants, including the Stellantis distribution center in Streetsboro, joined the United Auto Workers strike at noon Friday.

About 60 autoworkers are striking outside the Chrysler Mopar distribution center in Streetsboro. As trucks arrive at the plant, they tell them to turn around @Ideastream pic.twitter.com/RX81Q8X4EY — Anna Huntsman (@AnnaHuntsman_) September 22, 2023

They join workers in Toledo, Detroit and Wentzville, Missouri who began the strike Sept. 14.

The UAW is taking a "stand up" strike strategy, according to UAW President Shawn Fain, who said in a video Friday, the workers are seeking to "win record contracts after years of record profits."

The union is seeking a 40% wage increase and a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay.

"We’re not going to wait around forever for a fair contract at the Big 3," Fain said in his video. "The companies know how to make this right."

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.

