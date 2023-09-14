Ohio launches Historical Underground Railroad Trail

Ohio's newest historical trail pays tribute to the Underground Railroad and the people and places that connected the movement. The Ohio Department of Development and TourismOhio are officially launching the Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail.

"We've created this new trail to show both visitors and Ohioans how to learn more about Ohio’s history as an important connector on the Underground Railroad," says Gov. Mike DeWine in a release. "It is important that we remember the legacy and impact of the Underground Railroad on this country, as well as Ohio's prominent role in its operation."

The trail encompasses 15 stops across the state. Locally stops include the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House in Walnut Hills, the John Rankin House and the John Parker House in Ripley, and the Ross-Gowdy Museum in New Richmond.

Christina Hartlieb, executive director at the Harriet Beecher Stowe House, says it's important to highlight stories of the Underground Railroad.

"In our case with the Harriet Beecher Stowe house, this was not directly an Underground Railroad site, but there are many connections that Harriet had had to the Underground Railroad and to different conductors, different people, different things that she learned here in Cincinnati. It enabled her to write the most important anti-slavery book, Uncle Tom's Cabin."

"The work of the organizations and destinations featured on this map is invaluable to preserving our history, and I’m so glad we get to put them in the spotlight," says Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio.

The trail is making its debut during September, which is International Underground Railroad Month in Ohio.



The 15 tour stops include: