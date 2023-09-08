Embattled Ohio Rep. Bob Young announces resignation

Ohio Rep. Bob Young, who has twice been arrested on charges stemming from alleged instances of domestic violence in July, has submitted a letter of resignation to Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens.

Young was arrested in July following an alleged domestic violence instance. He was charged on counts of domestic violence and assault, which he pled not guilty to. In late August, he was arrested for violating a protection order put in place after he was charged. Stephens, Gov. Mike DeWine and half of the State House GOP members have called for his resignation.

In his letter Friday, he wrote that serving in the House has been the "honor and privilege of a lifetime" but cited the allegations against him as a distraction.

"I will be vigorously defending myself, and I'm looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out," he wrote. "I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve."

His resignation is effective Oct. 2, 2023, which he wrote will give the Summit County Republican Party enough time to find a qualified replacement. The Summit County GOP has not responded to a request for comment.

Young, who lives in Green, was formally charged in July with two misdemeanors after allegedly hitting his wife and fighting with his brother following a fundraiser.

Young was accused of slapping his wife in the face and throwing her phone into the pool as she tried to call police. Several hours later, Young was accused of going to his brother's house and fighting with him, with Young eventually going through a glass door.

Barberton Municipal Judge Todd McKenney banned Young from returning home, having contact with his wife or possessing any deadly weapons. His brother did not request a restraining order, but the police filed one on his behalf.

Afterward, Young apologized and said he was seeking counseling but refused to resign.

Young issued a statement after the incident in July, apologizing to his friends, wife and children. He said his behavior was “inappropriate and out of character” and that he’d “had some drinks.”

Young was arrested following a traffic stop early on Aug. 29 and accused of violating a restraining order.

He ended his resignation letter asking for his family's privacy to be respected.