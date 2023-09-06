Cleveland Zoo gorillas get Netflix show

The gorillas at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will have one of the biggest audiences in the world.

The gorilla troop is expected to appear in a two-hour livestream on Netflix beginning Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Their "show" will stream every Thursday at the same time throughout September.

"We can't wait for people from all around the world to get to know our dynamic gorilla troop and elevate the work that's being done to save this critically endangered species," Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar said in a statement. "In addition, this opportunity is a celebration of our newest member of the troop and we look forward to seeing what name viewers choose."

Viewers will have the opportunity to help name the newest gorilla by voting on the Zoo's Instagram account. Voting will open at 10 a.m. Thursday during the premiere episode and conclude on Sept. 12 at midnight. Zoo officials say the name with the most votes will be revealed during the second episode.

The livestream of the gorilla troop on the "Baby Gorilla Cam" includes Mokolo, an adult male gorilla, and Kebi, Moyo, Fredrika, Nneka and Tusa, all adult females.

The two babies of the troop, Kayembe and the yet-to-be-named female newborn, will also be seen.