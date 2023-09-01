Blendon Township Police release body cam footage showing fatal shooting of Ta'Kiya Young

Blendon Township Police have released the body cam footage showing the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young in a Kroger parking lot.

Warning: the below footage contains graphic footage that some may find upsetting as well as language.

The 5-minute video shows a police officer standing in front of her vehicle shooting Young within 30 seconds of the interaction beginning. Young began turning her steering wheel away from the two officers before she accelerated but as she pulled forward her car started pushing against the officer before he shot her.

Ta'Kiya Young was accused of shoplifting from the Kroger when officers nearby were alerted to the alleged theft by a Kroger employee nearby and immediately approached Young's vehicle. Young was pregnant at the time and the family said she was expecting to give birth to a baby girl in November.

Courtesy of the family of Ta'Kiya Young / WOSU Ta'Kiya Young was shot and killed by Blendon Township Police after she allegedly shoplifted alcohol from the Sunbury Plaza Kroger and attempted to flee the scene on August 24, 2023. She was 21 years old and pregnant at the time.

Blendon Township also sent its use of force policy for the police department. The policy states the following about how officers should respond to a moving vehicle:

"When feasible, officers should take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants. An officer should only discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants when the officer reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the officer or others. Officers should not shoot at any part of a vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle."

The officer did not appear to attempt to get out of the way of the moving vehicle, instead opting to point his gun at Young and shoot her.

Before Young was shot, the two Blendon Township officers used an air wedge to try and unlock another person's car. Young is entered her vehicle with a large bag on her shoulder. Shortly after, the first officer approached her vehicle after an unseen person tells him something inaudible.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said this was a Kroger employee telling the officers that Young has stolen several bottles of alcohol. No stolen alcohol bottles are seen in this footage.

The officer knocked on Young's window and said "Hey, stop" and "out of the car." Young rolled down her window and asked "for what?" to which the officer says "They said you stole stuff. Do not leave."

Young replied "I didn't steal shit. The other girls were taking..." The officer began hitting Young's partially open window and Young said "What are you going to do? Shoot me?"

As this first officer interacted with her, the other officer abandoned the air wedge and placed himself in front of the vehicle and unholstered his gun as Young begins turning her steering wheel.

Within seconds, the officer then pointed his gun at Young and as Young vehicles pulled forward and pushed the officer he shot one bullet through the windshield and struck Young's head feet away from him.

The car continued pulling away and toward the plaza building and came to a halt on the sidewalk under an awning. As officers gave chase they yelled at Young to "stop that car."

Within seconds of the car stopping under a RX Walk Up sign the officers busted open her driver's side window.

The video released Friday does not show the officers giving first aid to Young but Belford provided a breakdown of how officers provided aid. He said that 10 seconds after officers got Ms. Young out of the car, Officer 1 called for EMS and 10 seconds later, Officer 1 sprinted back to his car to get a trauma kit and wound seal and then sprinted back and began to use it to stop bleeding.

Belford said 68 seconds after Ms. Young is out of the car, Officer 1 sprints back from his car and applies a chest seal to her wound in an effort to stop the bleeding. And 90 seconds after Ms. Young is out of the car, an ER physician approaches the officers and begins to help with medical attention.

Belford said 9 minutes after receiving the call, EMS arrived on the scene and took over the treatment of Ms. Young.

Young was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, where she died.

Throughout the heavily edited video the officers faces are blurred out and there are several instances. Belford said in a statement the officers' identities are being withheld under Marsy's Law, which protects the identities of crime victims.

Belford said in a statement that the first officer is being considered a victim because of attempted vehicular assault and even though Young is deceased the crime victim the status remains. The second officer is considered a crime victim because his arm was in the car as she pulled away and the crime is considered misdemeanor assault.

"This was a tragedy. Ms. Young’s family is understandably very upset and grieving. While none of us can fully understand the depths of their pain, all of us can remember them in our prayers and give them the time and space to deal with this heartbreaking turn of events," Belford said in a statement.

Belford said he is expecting lawsuits as a result of this shooting which is why some information is being released and he is limited in what he can say.

"We’re being as transparent and forthcoming as we can, given these significant legal constraints. As a result, we don’t anticipate making any further statements until official actions are taken," Belford said.

The family of Ta'Kiya Young has hired Sean Walton, a civil rights attorney. The family and Walton held a news conference this week and called for an earlier release of the footage instead of a Friday before Labor Day weekend.

The family viewed the footage Friday morning before it was released to the public.

George Shillcock / WOSU Nadine Young speaks to reporters about the police shooting that killed her granddaughter Ta'Kiya Young at the Sunbury Plaza Kroger.

Nadine Young described her granddaughter as family-oriented, a fireball and a big prankster. She laments how her granddaughter won't get to see her two living children or her unborn child grow up because police killed her. She said her granddaughter was due to give birth in November to a baby girl.

"It is unthinkable the way it happened. You sit in the car and you be killed. Pregnant. It's sad. It's real sad. So Blendon Township got to 'fess up to what's going on. It was just wrong," Nadine said.

Walton called into question this narrative and also criticized police for not releasing the name of the officer. He suggested Marsy's Law, which is being used by other police departments to shield the identities of officers they consider victims of crimes, may be used as justification not to identify this officer.

"There are 15 officers currently on the roster for Blendon Township. I encourage Blendon Township to allow us to know the officers involved in this shooting. Otherwise, we have to assume that all 15 of those officers may potentially be a murderer," Walton said.

He said both officers were placed on administrative leave but the one who did not shoot Young has been taken off leave and has resumed his duties full time.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this shooting, like it does many other officer-involved shootings.

WOSU has requested all incident reports and summaries of the shooting in addition to body camera footage and any internal communications about the incident in the hours following the shooting.