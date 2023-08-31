McConnell's doctor says Senate minority leader is 'medically clear'

A day after freezing in front of reporters in Northern Kentucky, Senator Mitch McConnell's office released a letter from the attending physician of the U.S. Congress saying he is "medically clear to continue his schedule as planned."

"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team," Brian P. Monahan, MD, MACP, FRCP writes in the signed letter. "After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."

On Wednesday, McConnell appeared to freeze while taking questions from the media and required help from his staff to respond to questions. A similar incident occured in July. In March, he was hospitalized and suffered a concussion after a fall at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

McConnell, 81, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1984. He is the longest-serving Senate Republican leader in history.

