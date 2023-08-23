Minivan driver charged in fatal Clark County school bus crash

A Springfield man faces a felony charge in connection with a school bus crash that killed an elementary student.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide, a fourth degree felony, according to documents filed with the Clark County Municipal Clerk.

Troopers say Joseph drove a 2010 Honda Odyssey left of center on state Route 41 near Lawrenceville Road shortly after 8 am Tuesday, Aug. 22.

He struck a school bus carrying 52 students to Northwestern Local Schools for their first day of class.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the bus driver attempted to avoid a crash with the minivan by driving onto the shoulder, but the vehicles collided.

It forced the school bus to overturn, ejecting a student. The child died at the scene. Twenty three other students and the driver were injured, as were Joseph and his passenger.

Joseph is in the Clark County Jail.