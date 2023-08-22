© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

One dies, others injured in a Northwestern Local School bus accident

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
One person was killed and others were injured when a Northwestern Local School bus rolled on its top in an accident involving another vehicle.

One person was killed and others were injured in an accident this morning involving a Northwestern Local School District bus.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the bus flipped on its top after an accident involving another vehicle in the 4100 block of Troy Road and Lawrenceville, Northwest of Springfield.

The identity of the person killed has not been revealed by authorities or if they were in the school bus or the other vehicle involved in the accident.

Northwestern Local School officials said they were notifying the parents of those on the bus and have set up a location to reunite the families of the children who were on the bus.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier