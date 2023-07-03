© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Ohio News

Ohio abortion advocates to submit signatures for constitutional amendment Wednesday

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published July 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
Supporters of abortion rights gather signatures at a race in downtown Columbus. They need nearly 414,000 valid signatures by July 5 for the amendment to the Ohio constitution guaranteeing reproductive rights and abortion access to be on the November ballot.
Karen Kasler
/
Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Pro-abortion rights advocates in Ohio are preparing to turn in hundreds of thousands of signatures this week in an effort to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, the pro-abortion rights coalition, said in a news release Monday it will submit "hundreds of boxes containing thousands of petition booklets" at 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Secretary of State.

The group needed to get over 413,000 signatures and has expressed confidence for weeks that it would reach that threshold.

If voters approve the measure, it would guarantee a right in the state constitution to contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and abortion and prevent the state from penalizing people from exercising these rights.

But the amendment faces a key challenge on Aug. 8. The Ohio General Assembly set a special election that day asking voters whether or not to raise the threshold to pass such amendments from 50% to 60%.

The two issues are being closely tied as the Aug. 8 and Nov. 7 elections get closer.

George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News. He joined the WOSU newsroom in April 2023 following three years as a reporter in Iowa with the USA Today Network.
