Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts pollution advisories for Ohio

An air quality advisory was issued for Southwest Ohio — and the entire state — on Wednesday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires again drifting into the Midwest.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and the Ohio Environmental Protection issued advisories for Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index hit over 200 in the Dayton region. Readings that high are considered to be unhealthy for everyone, especially for those with respiratory issues. People should reduce outdoor activity if possible until conditions improve.

Even though the primary culprit for the recent bad air is the Canadian wildfires, the regional planning commission says we can reduce air pollution by avoiding idling vehicles or driving altogether, refueling cars and using gas-powered lawn equipment after 8 p.m., — or better yet, start using electric lawn equipment.

