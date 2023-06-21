Cincinnati Children's Hospital named best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report

A new report says Cincinnati Children's Hospital is the best in the country for pediatric care.

The U.S. News and World Report 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals ranking puts Cincinnati Children's No. 1 in the nation based on patient outcomes and safety, diversity training and other factors.

In addition to its overall ranking, the hospital was top 10 in 10 specialty categories and first place in four, including pediatric cancer treatment, neonatology, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology and pediatric urology.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as the best pediatric hospital in the nation," Cincinnati Children's President and CEO Steve Davis said in a news release. "This distinction only confirms what we have always known — that we have outstanding, talented team members who are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring that all children have access to exceptional care. Our people are — and have always been — innovators, teachers, collaborators and compassionate caregivers, and they lead the way in helping kids achieve their full potential."

RELATED: How Cincinnati Children's reduced hospital admissions by 38%

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval are expected to be among officials speaking at an announcement of the results this later today.

This story will be updated.

