Kettering Health renovates, expands West Dayton clinic

Kettering Health Network has completed a $4 million renovation and expansion of one of its clinics in West Dayton.

The Kettering Health Cassano Health Center now has a new teaching pod, and space for behavioral health treatment and telehealth psychiatric care. It also has new clinical equipment and technology.

The center opened in 2003 on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, and sees more than 14,000 patients every year. It offers various services including internal medicine, neurology and chronic disease management.

Kettering Health Cassano Health Center ribbon cutting

The increase in patient volume meant it was time for an upgrade, said Dr. James Schoen, the director of medical education and program director of family medicine residency for Kettering Health.

“We noticed that we got to a point where some of the days of the week, we just didn't have the space we needed to provide the care we wanted to provide,” Schoen said. “So during the renovation, we were able to increase the number of exam rooms by seven, which is about a 25% increase over what we had before.”

Funding for the renovation was secured through the Grandview Foundation.

