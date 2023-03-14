Less than half of eligible Ohio households enrolled in Affordable Connectivity Program

Americans are saving over $500 million per month on internet services through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.

Over a million households in Ohio may be eligible for the program. But as of February this year, not even half of those families have enrolled. The ACP enables eligible households to save up to $30 per month on internet service.

Molly Kocour Boyle, the president of AT&T Ohio, said the program removes barriers to access.

“Access to the Internet is such a game changer for so many opportunities, whether they be educational related to health care, related to economic mobility, getting jobs,” Boyle said.

The connectivity program also provides up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Boyle also explained what would qualify families for the program.

“If you already used the federal lifeline benefit, government assistance programs like SNAP or Medicaid, that also enables you to be eligible for the ACP program,” Boyle said.

An average family of four households making less than $60,000 a year would be also eligible.

To determine eligibility, Ohioans can apply at getinternet.gov or call 877-384-2575.