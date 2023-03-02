Northeast Ohio SNAP recipients have options after emergency benefits end
The additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that many families relied on during the pandemic have ceased as of March 1.
The program was greatly expanded during the pandemic as many people lost their jobs and needed extra assistance.
Food banks are concerned this expiration may cause food insecurity for more families. Below, find food banks for counties across Northeast Ohio, along with contact information for those who may need it.
Resources by county
Ashland
Ashland County Food Bank
419-281-6061
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Food Bank
440-437-6311
Carroll
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-627-2571
Columbiana
Mahoning Valley Second Harvest
330-792-5522
Cuyahoga
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
216-738-2067
Find a food resource in Cuyahoga
Erie
Second Harvest Food Bank
440-960-2265
Locate food pantries in Erie
Geauga
Geauga County Hunger Task Force
440-285-2261
Holmes
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-674-1111
Huron
Second Harvest Food Bank
440-960-2265
Locate food pantries in Huron
Lake
United Way of Lake County
440-352-3309
Lorain
Second Harvest Food Bank
440-960-2265
Find a food bank in Lorain
Mahoning
Mahoning Valley Second Harvest
330-792-5522
Medina
Feeding Medina County
330-421-4816
Portage
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-297-3750
Richland
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
216-738-2067
Find a food resource in Richland
Stark
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-452-4661
Summit
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 844-640-6446
Tuscarawas
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-339-7791
Wayne
Akron Canton Regional Food Bank
Questions about SNAP? Call 330-287-5800
Resources For college students
Cleveland State University
Lift Up Vikes
Liftupvikes@csuohio.edu
Kent State University
Campus Kitchen (located in Tri-Towers dorm)
Lorain County Community College
Commodore Cupboard
440-366-7486
commodorecupboard@lorainccc.edu
University of Akron
Akron University Students Campus Cupboard