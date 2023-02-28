Southwest Ohio is getting another area code

Get ready to start dialing a new area code in Southwest Ohio. The Public Service Commission of Ohio says the 513 area code is nearly out of unique seven-digit phone numbers.

Beginning at the end of April, new numbers in the 513 area code overlay region may be assigned to a new 283 area code. The change goes into effect April 28.

Regulators predicted several years ago the 513 area code would reach exhaust in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 283 number was announced in Dec. 2021. The change comes three years after the addition of the 326 area code to the 937 overlay region in the Greater Dayton area in 2020.

That same year, the 937 region changed to mandatory 10-digit dialing to accommodate the new area code. The 513 (and 859) area codes switched to mandatory 10-digit dialing in Oct. 2021. That switch was required to make way for the national suicide prevention hotline to switch to an easier three-digit number, similar to 911. In order for that number — 988 — to work, carriers were required to switch to 10-digit dialing by July 2022.

I'm not planning to get a new number, will this affect me?

PUCO offers the following tips about the change: