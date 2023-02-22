© 2023 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

FAA says no survivors after plane headed to Columbus from Arkansas crashes

WOSU 89.7 NPR News
Published February 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST
Federal Aviation Administration sign
Seth Wenig
/
AP
A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there are no survivors after a plane traveling to Columbus from Arkansas crashed Wednesday.

According to the FAA, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 crashed after leaving from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around 12 p.m.

The plane was headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Five people were on board at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms moved through the Little Rock area.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM