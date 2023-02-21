Ludacris, Styx to headline Ohio State Fair concerts

Ohio State Fair officials have announced the first cluster of concerts taking place during the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert and Event Series. The 12-day Ohio State Fair will feature a total of 13 shows, including two free concerts.

The lineup is a diverse range of artists, with rapper Ludacris headlining a concert on August 1. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale February 24.

Other performers include classic rock acts Styz and Foghat on August 2, country artist Tyler Hubbard on August 3 and the KIDZ Bop ensemble on July 26.

Tickets for those performances start at $50 and also go on sale Friday.

“The concert and event series will feature a diverse selection of entertainment that appeals to many Ohioans and out-of-state fairgoers, including pop, rock, country, R&B, contemporary Christian, and comedy,” an emailed release.

More concerts and events are scheduled to be announced over the next two weeks.

This year's fair starts on July 26 and runs through August 6.