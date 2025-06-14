Photos: See No Kings protests around the country

No Kings protests took place across the country from New York City to Atlanta to Los Angeles.

The 50502 Movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, said the nationwide protests are aimed at calling attention to what they say are authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Here is what it looked like.

Santiago Mejia / AP / AP San Francisco: People form a human banner at Ocean Beach.

Kate Payne / AP / AP Tallahassee, Fla: Anna Marie Shealy dressed as Lady Liberty for the No Kings protest.

Yuki Iwamura / AP / AP Philadelphia: Demonstrators fill Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Yuki Iwamura / AP / AP Philadelphia: Martin Luther King III, center right, and his wife Arndrea Waters King, center left, march.

Aurelien Morissard/ / AP / AP Paris, France: People holding umbrellas reading save democracy take part in the No Kings protest.

Nam Y. Huh / AP / AP Chicago: Demonstrators take part in the No Kings Day protest.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP Los Angeles: Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies stand guard on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall as protesters assemble.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images West Palm Beach, Fla.: Palm Beach Sheriff officers keep protesters from crossing a bridge to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Los Angeles: Demonstrators deploy a giant banner reading "We the People," the first three words of the U.S. Constitution's preamble.