Photos: Celebrations commence the Year of the Snake

All across the world, people are starting the Lunar New Year off by bidding the Dragon adieu and welcoming in the Year of the Snake.
It's an all-encompassing celebration that spans across countries, and nearly 2 billion participants, who will dance, eat, and gather to uphold traditions that focus on welcoming a new year with their best foot forward.
As NPR readers shared, there are plenty of rituals that families carry on year after year to guarantee good luck, good fortune, and prosperity like cleaning their homes, cutting their hair, and, of course, eating plenty of good food.
For many, it's a time to reflect on people they have lost, but it is also a time to set intentions and welcome the new energy of the future.
So, how are the festivities kicking off globally? Check out some glimpses of dragons, fire breathers, and snakes, oh my!
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.