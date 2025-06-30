WYSU Bus Trip to the Blossom Music Festival!

Join WYSU-FM for a bus trip to hear the Cleveland Orchestra at the Blossom Music Center, on Saturday, August 23. The concert will feature Camille Saint-Saens' Cello Concerto and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony No. 3. Space is limited on our bus, so reserve your space today! Click HERE to buy tickets.

Blossom Music Festival Event Details :

The cost is just $65 per person for the bus ride to and from Blossom and a pavilion seat.

Meet at WYSU-FM (Melnick Hall, 655 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502) at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 23.

Parking option A: Park behind Melnick Hall (use the drive on the north side of the building with NO gate).

Parking option B: Park across the street at the MVHS Arms Museum parking lot (648 Wick Ave).

Bus departs at 4:30pm, sharp! We will arrive at Blossom Music Center at approximately 5:30pm. Bus parking at Blossom will be very close to the venue! Concert tickets will be distributed as we exit the bus.

Picnic, on your own, from 6:00-7:00pm in the picnic table area.

Concert from 7:00-9:00pm.

We’ll depart Blossom immediately after concert.

We’ll arrive back in Youngstown at Melnick Hall at approximately 10:30pm.

Click HERE to buy tickets. Give us a call at 330-941-3363 with any questions.

We hope you’ll join us!

Image courtesy of Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Festival.

