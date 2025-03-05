WYSU is hiring!

WYSU has an opening for a full-time Coordinator (a development position).



The successful candidate will:

Plan, coordinate and direct overall development efforts of WYSU-FM, including underwriting, membership, major gifts, planned giving program, foundation support, vehicle donation program, fundraising events, and any other external funding opportunities that may arise.



Desired Qualifications are:

Experience working in a non-commercial radio or non-profit business environment. Experience in revenue generating disciplines such as sales, marketing, donor development and solicitation, fundraising or major giving programs. Understand specialized membership software and web donation software.



A more detailed job description, and the link to apply can be found here:



https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/ysu/jobs/4856718/coordinator?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

