WYSU is Hiring!

Published March 5, 2025 at 2:15 PM EST
WYSU has an opening for a full-time Coordinator (a development position).
 
The successful candidate will:
Plan, coordinate and direct overall development efforts of WYSU-FM, including underwriting, membership, major gifts, planned giving program, foundation support, vehicle donation program, fundraising events, and any other external funding opportunities that may arise.
 
Desired Qualifications are:
Experience working in a non-commercial radio or non-profit business environment. Experience in revenue generating disciplines such as sales, marketing, donor development and solicitation, fundraising or major giving programs. Understand specialized membership software and web donation software.
 
A more detailed job description, and the link to apply can be found here:
 
https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/ysu/jobs/4856718/coordinator?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
