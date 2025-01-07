Introducing: Living on Earth

With On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez ending its run, WYSU was faced with finding a suitable replacement program that followed our mission of lifelong learning and informational programming. After much research, we are excited to share with you PRX's Living on Earth will air in the Sunday at 10:00am time slot beginning January 12.

Living on Earth will be your go-to source for the latest coverage of climate change, ecology, and human health. Each week, host Steve Curwood delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit in this award winning environmental news and information program distributed by PRX. Tune in every Sunday at 10:00am to hear Living on Earth.