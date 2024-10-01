October is Support WYSU Month - Give today!

October is Support WYSU Month, and the theme for this fall's membership drive is Looking to the Future - it's a reminder that everything we do at WYSU is done to ensure a strong future for local public radio in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. The WYSU budget is more reliant than ever on listener support.

We are here for you... Please be there for us... Give today! Click on the 'Give to WYSU' button at the top of this page to support Local Public Radio!

Need more convincing? Here are 30 Reasons to Contribute to WYSU today!



Your contribution will help us LOOK TO THE FUTURE! Classical Music hosted by Gary Sexton Classical Music hosted by Jenny Tullis Our locally hosted jazz programming (The Jazz Sofa & Now's The Time) News programming from NPR, the WNYC Studios, PRX, & APM. Local, regional, and Ohio news updates Today from The Ohio Newsroom Public affairs interviews by Gina Marinelli (Doing Good) Public affairs interviews by Tim Francisco Gary Sexton’s regular interviews Our community commentaries Our Podcast (Policies & Politics) Our hosting of the Radio Reading Service Our participation as a critical link in the EBS The new and ever-improving wysu.org Our Community Calendar (on-line and on-air) Our regular sponsorships of community events. Our Day Sponsor Program The WYSU Facebook Page The NEW WYSU Instagram Page The WYSU mobile app The streaming service of our main channel The streaming service of our all-classical channel Our midday classical music service Our weekend late-night jazz music Our diverse weekend programming WYSU, Channel 2, all classical Our 'Need to Know' e-newsletter Our special Holiday Programming Our updates on all things 'YSU related'

With all these invaluable benefits in mind... CLICK HERE to support WYSU!