© 2024 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

October is Support WYSU Month - Give today!

WYSU
Published October 1, 2024 at 9:53 AM EDT
Support WYSU Month
WYSU

October is Support WYSU Month, and the theme for this fall's membership drive is Looking to the Future - it's a reminder that everything we do at WYSU is done to ensure a strong future for local public radio in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. The WYSU budget is more reliant than ever on listener support.

We are here for you... Please be there for us... Give today! Click on the 'Give to WYSU' button at the top of this page to support Local Public Radio!

Need more convincing? Here are 30 Reasons to Contribute to WYSU today!

  1. Your contribution will help us LOOK TO THE FUTURE!
  2. Classical Music hosted by Gary Sexton
  3. Classical Music hosted by Jenny Tullis
  4. Our locally hosted jazz programming (The Jazz Sofa & Now's The Time)
  5. News programming from NPR, the WNYC Studios, PRX, & APM.
  6. Local, regional, and Ohio news updates
  7. Today from The Ohio Newsroom
  8. Public affairs interviews by Gina Marinelli (Doing Good)
  9. Public affairs interviews by Tim Francisco
  10. Gary Sexton’s regular interviews
  11. Our community commentaries
  12. Our Podcast (Policies & Politics)
  13. Our hosting of the Radio Reading Service
  14. Our participation as a critical link in the EBS
  15. The new and ever-improving wysu.org
  16. Our Community Calendar (on-line and on-air)
  17. Our regular sponsorships of community events.
  18. Our Day Sponsor Program
  19. The WYSU Facebook Page
  20. The NEW WYSU Instagram Page
  21. The WYSU mobile app
  22. The streaming service of our main channel
  23. The streaming service of our all-classical channel
  24. Our midday classical music service
  25. Our weekend late-night jazz music
  26. Our diverse weekend programming
  27. WYSU, Channel 2, all classical
  28. Our 'Need to Know' e-newsletter
  29. Our special Holiday Programming
  30. Our updates on all things 'YSU related'

With all these invaluable benefits in mind... CLICK HERE to support WYSU!
Featured Articles