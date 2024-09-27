Introducing: "From The Top"

With NPR’s The Thistle & Shamrock ending its run after 41 years, WYSU was faced with finding a suitable replacement program for this many year audience favorite hosted by Fiona Ritchie. After much research, we are excited to share with you NPR’s From the Top, which will fill in the Sunday at 6:00 pm time slot, beginning October 6th.

One of our major initiatives is to reach out to and attract more younger listeners to our programming, and From the Top provides a wonderful opportunity to do just that. From the Top showcases the music, stories, and unique humor of America's best young classical musicians. Host Peter Dugan meets with young artists weekly, empowering these excellent musicians to display their talents and share their stories to engage and inspire audiences of all ages. Considering WYSU’s ongoing commitment to classical music, From the Top is a perfect addition to our broadcast.

