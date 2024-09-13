Thistle & Shamrock Program to End

After 41 years on air, NPR’s The Thistle & Shamrock’s long run will come to an end on Sunday, September 29. The Thistle & Shamrock is currently heard on over 200 stations, including WYSU. Show creator, producer, and host, Fiona Ritchie has been sharing new and traditional Celtic music and interviews with artists since 1983 and is ready to let it go and move on to new adventures.

The Thistle & Shamrock has been a wonderful part of WYSU’s commitment to fine arts. There is no doubt that we will all miss this unique, inspiring, and entertaining program. Ritchie, however, says this is not a forever goodbye and plans to produce special programs for NPR.

WYSU will begin airing NPR’s From the Top in place of Thistle & Shamrock, beginning on October 6, at 6:00 pm.

