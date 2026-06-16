YWCA: Women Artists: A Celebration!

The YWCA Mahoning Valley, presenting the 44th Women Artists: A Celebration! The show is free and open for public viewing, from Friday, June 26th through Friday, July 24th, at their facility on Rayen Ave in Youngstown. The show is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 12:00-4:00pm and showcases the creativity and talent of women artists from across the valley. More details at ywcamahoningvalley.org