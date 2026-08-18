YSU Paul J. Thomas Lecture: Pavlina Tcherneva

On Tuesday, October 6, at 6:00pm in the YSU Williamson College of Business Auditorium, the Paul J. Thomas Lectures in Economics will host Pavlina Tcherneva, President of the Levy Economics Institute and Professor of Economics at Bard College, for a public lecture titled “Capitalism’s Next Chapter: What This Generation Inherits and What It Can Change.” The lecture looks at what capitalism has produced over the past 250 years - enormous wealth, but also instability, inequality, and insecurity - and asks what today’s generation might choose to change and ultimately pass on.

The event is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. A pre-lecture reception with the speaker will be held in the Weir Atrium.