Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: Ignite the Night
Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: Ignite the Night
The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra presents Ignite the Night at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater in Wean Park in downtown Youngstown on Sunday, July 5. The evening begins with family-friendly activities at 6:00pm with the orchestra taking the stage at 8:30pm, ending in a fireworks display. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and there is more information available at ignitethenightyoungstown.org
Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater & Wean Park
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater & Wean Park
201 S Phelps StYoungstown , Ohio 44503