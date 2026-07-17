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Youngstown Area Community Concert Band: Music in the Park with Friends

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band: Music in the Park with Friends

The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band presents "Music in Park with Friends" featuring the Cortland Community Band----Sunday, July 26 at 4pm at the Maag Outdoor Arts Theater in Boardman Park. Free to attend-
bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music!

Boardman Park
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band
3306513577
yaccb.ohio@gmail.com
yaccb.org

Artist Group Info

leandercturnerjr@gmail.com
Boardman Park
375 Boardman-Poland Rd.
Boardman, Ohio 44512