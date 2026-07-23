Vintage Base Ball: Black Stockings v. Penguins
Vintage Base Ball: Black Stockings v. Penguins
Join the YSU Penguins and the Akron Black Stockings for an afternoon of 1860s-style base ball on Saturday, September 19 at noon on Volney Rogers Field. Learn the ins and outs of America's favorite past-time and watch the Penguins and Black Stockings play. This event is free for all--bring a blanket or a chair. They will play rain or shine.
Volney Rogers Field
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Youngstown State University
3309412136
jmleviseur@ysu.edu
Volney Rogers Field
816 Glenwood AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502