The Tony Leonardi Legacy Alumni Reunion Tribute Concert 2026 will take place on Saturday July 18, at 7:00 PM, at Ford Theater in Bliss Hall on YSU's campus.

Tony Leonardi developed the nationally acclaimed Jazz program and directed its ensembles at Youngstown State University from the 70’s through the ’90's. The concert will feature a long list of YSU Jazz Ensemble alumni, including many with world-wide accolades.

More information on the concert can be found at YSU dot T-I-X.com.