Tails of Hope
Tails of Hope
In honor of World Rabies Day, Tails of Hope is offering free rabies vaccines during Tuesday vaccine clinics during September by appointment. They are located at 2450 Hoezle Rd in Hermitage. Visit tailsofhopewpa.org for more information and to book appointments, or call 724-346-4673.
Thomas M. O'Brien Animal Care Center
Every week through Sep 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 08:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Tuesday: 08:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Thomas M. O'Brien Animal Care Center
2450 Hoezle RdHermitage, Pennsylvania 16148