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St. Columba Festival Orchestra

St. Columba Festival Orchestra

The Cathedral of St. Columba, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, Greenville Symphony Orchestra, Warren Philharmonic, and Butler County Symphony present the second St. Columba Festival Orchestra performance on Saturday, May 30 at 6:30pm. This keystone event will feature organists Marten Meibaum and Ralph Holtzhauser who will be playing Marcel Dupre's "Poeme Heroique" and Guilmant's "Second Symphony." This event is free and open to the public.

St. Columba Cathedral
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Diocese of Youngstown
rholtzhauser@youngstowndiocese.org
https://doy.org/

Artist Group Info

Ralph Holtzhauser and Marten Meibaum
raholtzhauser@gmail.com
https://www.seveneightartists.com/holtzhauser
St. Columba Cathedral
159 W Rayen Ave
Youngstown,