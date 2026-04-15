St. Columba Festival Orchestra
St. Columba Festival Orchestra
The Cathedral of St. Columba, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, Greenville Symphony Orchestra, Warren Philharmonic, and Butler County Symphony present the second St. Columba Festival Orchestra performance on Saturday, May 30 at 6:30pm. This keystone event will feature organists Marten Meibaum and Ralph Holtzhauser who will be playing Marcel Dupre's "Poeme Heroique" and Guilmant's "Second Symphony." This event is free and open to the public.
St. Columba Cathedral
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Diocese of Youngstown
rholtzhauser@youngstowndiocese.org
Artist Group Info
Ralph Holtzhauser and Marten Meibaum
raholtzhauser@gmail.com
St. Columba Cathedral
159 W Rayen AveYoungstown,