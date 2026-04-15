The Cathedral of St. Columba, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, Greenville Symphony Orchestra, Warren Philharmonic, and Butler County Symphony present the second St. Columba Festival Orchestra performance on Saturday, May 30 at 6:30pm. This keystone event will feature organists Marten Meibaum and Ralph Holtzhauser who will be playing Marcel Dupre's "Poeme Heroique" and Guilmant's "Second Symphony." This event is free and open to the public.