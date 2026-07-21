PBS Western Reserve: Be My Neighbor Day
PBS Western Reserve: Be My Neighbor Day
PBS Western Reserve invites families to their annual Be My Neighbor Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday, August 8 from 11:00am-2:00pm. The day includes a resource fair, community learning activities, free children's haircuts, giveaways and the chance to meet Daniel Tiger! The event is free and no registration required.
Eastwood Mall
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
PBS Western Reserve
1-800-554-4549
events@pbswesternreserve.org
Eastwood Mall
5555 Youngstown-Warren RdNiles, Ohio 44446