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PBS Western Reserve: Be My Neighbor Day

PBS Western Reserve: Be My Neighbor Day

PBS Western Reserve invites families to their annual Be My Neighbor Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday, August 8 from 11:00am-2:00pm. The day includes a resource fair, community learning activities, free children's haircuts, giveaways and the chance to meet Daniel Tiger! The event is free and no registration required.

Eastwood Mall
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

PBS Western Reserve
1-800-554-4549
events@pbswesternreserve.org
www.PBSWesternReserve.org/bmnd
Eastwood Mall
5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd
Niles, Ohio 44446