Ohio Nonviolence Week: Spoken Word Poetry
Ohio Nonviolence Week: Spoken Word Poetry
As a part of Ohio Non-Violence Week, The Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past presents an evening of spoken word poetry at the First Presbyterian Church on Wick Ave in Youngstown on Thursday, October 8 at 6:00pm. The evening will also feature guest poet Adrian Orlando Watson. The event is free and open to the public.
First Presbyterian Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
First Presbyterian Church
201 Wick AvenueYoungstown, Ohio 44503