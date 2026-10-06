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Ohio Nonviolence Week: Simeon Booker Award for Courage Ceremony

Ohio Nonviolence Week: Simeon Booker Award for Courage Ceremony

As part of Ohio Non-Violence week, The Simeon Booker Award for Courage Ceremony at the Tyler History Center on West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown on Tuesday, October 6 at 7:00pm. The evening will feature national recipient Fred Gray and local recipient Marc Ellis. Tickets and information at ohiononviolenceweek.org

Tyler History Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Tyler History Center
325 West Federal Street
Youngstown, Ohio 44503
3307432589
education@mahoninghistory.org
www.mahoninghistory.org