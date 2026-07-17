LOOP Youngstown: Reemergence: An Evening of Poetry, Art, and Music

LOOP Youngstown and Lit Youngstown present "Reemergence: An Evening of Poetry, Art, and Music" on Sunday, August 2 from 3-8pm at LOOP's facility on Mahoning Ave. Visiting poets Rebecca Evans and Hannah Rodabaugh will lead a writing workshop, followed by the opening for LOOP Studio Artists' first exhibition, poetry readings, and live music. More information, tickets, and a schedule of events can be found at loopyoungstown.org

