LOOP Youngstown: Hands of Light and Dark Drawing Workshop
LOOP Youngstown: Hands of Light and Dark Drawing Workshop
LOOP Youngstown presents the Hands of Light and Dark, two-day drawing workshop with local artist Ed Hallahan on Sunday, August 9 and Monday, August 10 from 1:00-3:00pm at their facility on Mahoning Ave. The workshop will use the form of your hand in chiaroscuro drawing technique, the symbolism of light and dark, and a circular format. Materials will be provided. Register at loopyoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 10, 2026.
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture
805 Mahoning AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502