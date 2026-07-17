LOOP Youngstown: Hands of Light and Dark Drawing Workshop

LOOP Youngstown presents the Hands of Light and Dark, two-day drawing workshop with local artist Ed Hallahan on Sunday, August 9 and Monday, August 10 from 1:00-3:00pm at their facility on Mahoning Ave. The workshop will use the form of your hand in chiaroscuro drawing technique, the symbolism of light and dark, and a circular format. Materials will be provided. Register at loopyoungstown.org