Lit Youngstown Writing Through Grief Workshop
Lit Youngstown Writing Through Grief Workshop
Lit Youngstown presents a writing through grief workshop series with writer and teacher Sydney Stalnecker at the News Castle Public Library on Saturdays from 10-11am from June 20-August 8. These sessions will include group poetry readings, peer-led discussion, thought-provoking prompts, and the opportunity for participants to share work. Registration is required. To register, please visit lityoungstown.org.
News Castle Public Library
Every week through Aug 08, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
News Castle Public Library