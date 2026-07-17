Lit Youngstown: Veterans Writing Workshop

Lit Youngstown presents a writing workshop for veterans led by Sydney Stalnecker on Tuesday evenings from August 4 through September 8 at the LOOP Arts and Culture Center on Mahoning Ave. Through group readings, group discussions, thoughtful prompts, and optional sharing opportunities, participants can develop their writing skills, connect with fellow veterans, and discover the power of language as a tool for reflection, healing, and self-expression. Writers of all skill levels are welcome. To register visit, lityoungstown.org