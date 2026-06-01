Lit Youngstown: The Shape of Wind Writing Workshop

Lit Youngstown presents "the Shape of Wind: Illness, the Family, and Healing" workshop on Wednesdays from 11am-12:30pm at the McKinley Birthplace Home in Niles from June 3-July 15. This community writing workshop is designed for those facing serious illness in themselves or family members. It is an interdisciplinary course that focuses on themes of survival and freeing voices through creativity. The Shape of the Wind will explore journal writing, photography, drawing, and signs found around us. Registration is required. To register, please visit lityoungstown.org