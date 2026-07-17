Lit Youngstown: Newcomers to the Mahoning Valley Writing Workshop
Lit Youngstown: Newcomers to the Mahoning Valley Writing Workshop
Lit Youngstown presents a writing workshop for newcomers to the Mahoning Valley led by Bella Davis on Tuesday evenings from August 4 through September 8 at the LOOP Arts and Culture Center on Mahoning Ave. This workshop welcomes writers new to the Mahoning Valley who have built lives across cultures and languages to document and share their experience through writing. Writers of all skill levels are welcome. To register visit, lityoungstown.org
LOOP Arts & Culture Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
LOOP Arts & Culture Center
805 Mahoning AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502