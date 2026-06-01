Lit Youngstown New Moms Writing Workshop

Lit Youngstown presents a new moms writing workshop on Tuesday evenings from 6-7pm at LOOP Arts & Culture Center at 805 Mahoning Ave in Youngstown from June 9-July 14. This writing workshop offers a quiet space to explore stories of birth, sleepless nights, small joys, and everything in between through short prompts, guided by an experienced facilitator. Registration is required and can be completed at lityoungstown.org