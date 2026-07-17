Lit Youngstown: Mental Wellness Writing Workshop
Lit Youngstown: Mental Wellness Writing Workshop
Lit Youngstown presents a Mental Wellness Writing Workshop hosted by Joanne Poss on Thursdays evenings at 6pm from August 6 through September 10 at the LOOP Arts and Culture Center on Mahoning Ave . This workshop will provide a supportive and creative space for individuals to explore self-expression through writing. Writers of all skill levels are welcome. To register visit, lityoungstown.org
LOOP Arts & Culture Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
LOOP Arts & Culture Center
805 Mahoning AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502