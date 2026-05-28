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Lit Youngstown First Wednesday Reader Series: Philip Brady and Jacqueline Marino

Lit Youngstown First Wednesday Reader Series: Philip Brady and Jacqueline Marino

Lit Youngstown's First Wednesday Reader Series presents Youngstown poet Philip Brady & Journalism professor Jacqueline Marino on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:00pm at the Westside Bowl, 2617 Mahoning Ave. Michele Gatts will co-host with an open mic to follow. This reading will be downstairs in the Trophy Room, accessible only by stairs. Meagan Albani will provide ASL interpretation.

Westside Bowl
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Westside Bowl
2617 Mahoning Ave.
Youngstown, Ohio 44509
https://westsidebowl.com/