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Lit Youngstown First Wednesday Reader Series: Diane Kerr & Nancy Krygowski

Lit Youngstown First Wednesday Reader Series: Diane Kerr & Nancy Krygowski

Lit Youngstown's First Wednesday Reader Series presents Pittsburgh poets Diane Kerr and Nancy Krygowski Wednesday, September 2 at 7:00pm at the Westside Bowl, 2617 Mahoning Ave cohosted by David Simonelli. An open mic will follow the featured poets. and this reading will be downstairs in the Trophy Room, accessible only by stairs. Meagan Albani will provide ASL interpretation. More information can be found at lityoungstown.org

Westside Bowl
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Lit Youngstown
info@lityoungstown.org
www.lityoungstown.org
Westside Bowl
2617 Mahoning Ave.
Youngstown, Ohio 44509
https://westsidebowl.com/