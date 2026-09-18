Lit Youngstown: First Wednesday Reader Series: Diane Kendig & Erica Manto Paulson

Lit Youngstown's First Wednesday Reader Series presents poets Diane Kendig of Canton and Erica Manto Paulson of Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 7 at 7:00pm at the Westside Bowl at 2617 Mahoning Ave.

This reading will be downstairs in the Trophy Room, accessible only by stairs, with an open mic to follow. Meagan Albani will provide ASL interpretation. There is more information available at lityoungstown.org