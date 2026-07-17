Lit Youngstown: First Wednesday Reader Series: Becca J.R. Lachman, Renée Nicholson & Rebecca Moon Ruark

Lit Youngstown's First Wednesday Reader Series presents poet Becca J.R. Lachman of Athens, OH; poet Renée Nicholson of Morgantown, WV; and fiction writer and essayist Rebecca Moon Ruark of Galesville, MD Wednesday, August 5 at 7:00pm at the Westside Bowl at 2617 Mahoning Ave. This reading will be downstairs in the Trophy Room, accessible only by stairs. There will be an open mic to follow and ASL interpretation will be provided. More information can be found at lityoungstown.org